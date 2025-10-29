Netflix brings the long voyage back to shore with a clear date at last. After first arriving in August 2023 and winning praise for staying true to Eiichiro Oda’s manga, the live-action One Piece took its time before setting sail again. Renewed only two weeks after its debut and heading into production by June 2024, the crew continued working for over a year. Now the return is locked in as One Piece Season 2 premieres on March 10, 2026.

ONE PIECE: INTO THE GRAND LINE Setting sail March 10, 2026. pic.twitter.com/BtRhtY5ysj — Netflix (@netflix) October 28, 2025

One Piece Season 2: Returning Cast

Iñaki Godoy returns as Luffy. Mackenyu wields the swords again as Roronoa Zoro. Emily Rudd brings back Nami. Jacob Romero as Usopp and Taz Skylar as Sanji join him on deck. The journey continues as they finally enter the Grand Line.

Their adventure leads them to unpredictable places like Drum Island, covered in snow, and Loguetown, which marks the end of their time in the East Blue. They keep chasing the greatest treasure in the world while crossing paths with tougher enemies.

One Piece Season 2: New Characters & Allies In The Grand Line

The new season brings more characters to life. Vivi Nefertari steps into the story along with Tony Chopper, the doctor of the crew, with a fur-covered look created with CG. Crocodile, Mr. 3, and the entire Baroque Works organization move forward as primary threats. Smoker and Tashigi also show up, pushing Luffy and his friends into new battles. The number of allies rises, and so does the size of the mission.

Old favorites remain part of the adventure, including Vincent Regan, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino, Morgan Davies, Aidan Scott, Langley Kirkwood, Jeff Ward, Celeste Loots, Alexander Maniatis, McKinley Belcher III, Craig Fairbrass, Steven Ward, and Chioma Umeala.

The team behind the camera remains strong, with Ian Stokes and Joe Tracz serving as co-showrunners and executive producers. Eiichiro Oda continues as a creative consultant while Marty Adelstein, Becky Clements, Tetsu Fujimura, Chris Symes, Christoph Schrewe, and Steven Maeda support the production along with Kaji Productions and Shueisha.

One Piece Season 2: Plot

The new poster calls this chapter Into the Grand Line and shows how far Luffy has already come. Season 1 carried the crew from one island to another as they prepared to leave the East Blue.

Now the Grand Line finally opens before them. Besides, more episodes mean more danger and more growth, with big parts of the Alabasta Saga coming to life. The Reverse Mountain Arc with the whale Laboon adds a beginning to their next stretch, while the Arabasta Arc moves front and center with the Desert King Crocodile pulling strings all around.

Netflix has confirmed that a third season is in production, with filming set to begin in November. As a result, the long wait between the first and second seasons may not happen again. The original manga launched in 1997, and Toei Animation’s anime version has been running since October 1999.

‘ONE PIECE’ has been renewed for Season 3 at Netflix. Season 2 releases in 2026. pic.twitter.com/qBdl3BDcQh — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) August 10, 2025

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: 5 Best Performances Of Dacre Montgomery: From Stranger Things To Dead Man’s Wire

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News