One Piece is heading into a bigger adventure as Netflix’s live-action series moves toward its second season. The Straw Hats are sailing out of the East Blue and stepping into the Grand Line, and new details hint at an exciting stretch of their journey.

One Piece Season 2 Episode Titles Revealed

The show’s listing on the Writers Guild of America West site confirms that season 2 will have eight episodes, matching the first season. The story takes the crew to meet Laboon, Dorry, and Brogy and will wrap up at Drum Island, where they meet their future doctor.

The eight episodes have titles that clearly map the crew’s next path. The list reads: The Beginning of the End, Good Whale Hunting, Whisky Business, Big Trouble in Little Garden, Wax On, Wax Off, Nami Deerest, Reindeer Shames, and Deer and Loathing in Drum Kingdom. The order gives away much of the journey, with the first episode closing the East Blue Saga at Loguetown before the crew reaches Reverse Mountain, Whisky Peak, and Little Garden.

From there, the story shifts focus. Nami’s illness at Little Garden drives the crew to Drum Island in search of a doctor. This brings in Dr. Kureha and Tony Tony Chopper, marking a major point in the series as the Straw Hats welcome a new crewmate by the end of the season.

New Characters Joining Netflix’s One Piece Season 2

According to Screenrant, Season 2 will also bring new characters from Baroque Works, with David Dastmalchian appearing as Mr. 3 in episode five. This sets up the group’s presence and builds the foundation for what will come in season 3. Luffy will also face a familiar figure from his past by the finale, closing the season with an emotional encounter.

While Nico Robin makes her early appearance, her true joining seems saved for later. The story points toward the Arabasta Arc being the main focus of season 3, as the crew’s adventure transitions toward that larger narrative. Given how long and detailed Arabasta is, dedicating an entire season to it fits the pacing of the adaptation.

Now, how Netflix plans to handle the longer arcs after this remains to be seen. The next big one, Skypeia, could either get its own detailed run or share space with smaller arcs like Long Ring Long Land. For now, the confirmed episode titles and new character reveals give fans a clear sign that the 2026 release will expand the live-action world of One Piece in a big way.

