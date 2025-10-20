Popular TV and Hollywood actress Kirsten Storms is known for her roles in soap operas like Days of Our Lives and General Hospital, as well as films like Kim Possible and the Zenon trilogy, among others. However, Storms has been away from the spotlight for a while, making fans wonder about her current whereabouts. However, before exploring her recent life update, let us revisit Kirsten Storms’ remarkable journey through Daytime TV.

Kirsten Storms’ Key Daytime TV Roles

Born in Orlando, Florida, Storms began her television career at a very young age as Belle Black on the soap opera Days of Our Lives, before moving on to Clubhouse and General Hospital. Notably, Storms also appeared in smaller roles as a kid on shows like Out of This World, Disney’s Kids Incorporated, and Guiding Light. While fun appearances, they were minor compared to her three big daytime TV gigs. Her early credits also include a Disney Channel movie, Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century.

Days Of Our Lives

Kirsten Storms played Isabella “Belle” Black on Days of Our Lives from August 1999 to July 2004. At first, viewers weren’t sure about her taking over the role after the character was rapidly aged. But she quickly won fans, especially with her on-screen romance with Shawn Brady, played by Jason Cook. Storms was part of some of the show’s biggest storylines during her run. She left the series when she started working on the CBS pilot Clubhouse.

On this Day in 1999 Kirsten Storms, debuted as SORAS’d Belle Black, marking the entrance of the Last Blast Crew and starting up a relationship with Shawn Brady becoming one of the most popular pairings of the show in the 2000’s#Shelle #Phelle #LastBlastReunion #Jarlena #DAYS https://t.co/7MbszdjWHw pic.twitter.com/U2V9ipoi09 — Shawn დ Belle (@ShelleTeam) August 5, 2020

Clubhouse

After leaving Days of Our Lives, Storms moved on to CBS’s Clubhouse, taking on the role of Betsy Young. The show premiered in 2004 but had a brief run, wrapping up after just five episodes.

General Hospital

Kirsten Storms stepped into the role of Mariah “Maxie” Jones on General Hospital in 2005. Maxie, daughter of Frisco Jones and Felicia Cummings, quickly became a key character. In 2008, Storms reunited with Jason Cook, who joined as Matt Hunter. Earning an Emmy nod in 2009 for the same, Storms left in fall 2011 for health reasons, later revealed as endometriosis. Jen Lilley filled the role temporarily. However, Storms returned in 2012 and stayed with the show for nearly 20 years, celebrating two decades in May 2025.

On this day in 2005 on General Hospital

Kirsten storms made her debut as maxie Jones Happy 20 anniversary Kirsten #GH #GENERALHOSPITAL @teenystweeting pic.twitter.com/5xYDbti4ZM — christopher attaway (@chris_attaway) May 23, 2025

Where Is Kirsten Storms Now? Health Crisis Prompts Hiatus & Relocation

In a recent Instagram post, Storms revealed she will be undergoing a surgical procedure to treat a brain aneurysm. This health update also finally explains her current absence from television. The longtime daytime TV star shared that she discovered the aneurysm during a January scan while monitoring a previously removed brain cyst. In addition to her health concerns, in a short social media video posted Tuesday on Instagram, she also announced a relocation from Los Angeles to Tennessee with her daughter.

Kirsten Storms posting on IG about having an aneurysm in her brain and getting a new surgery in two weeks 🥺❤️ #GH pic.twitter.com/tgsExh5t1s — yasmin (@yasmin86) October 14, 2025

Storms’ diagnosis has clearly shaped the present phase of her life and career. After a 2021 craniotomy to remove a large cyst, she underwent a scan this year that revealed not only a new small cyst on her brain stem but also an aneurysm on the right side of her brain. She described being “majorly freaked out” by the discovery, writing, “my brain seems to be sorta low-key rebelling against me.”

The upcoming treatment will involve a coiling procedure to block blood flow into the aneurysm, a minimally invasive yet serious intervention. Storms’ health concerns also influenced her decision to move out of Los Angeles with her daughter, Harper, 11. Storms shared on Instagram, her diagnosis factored significantly into the move, noting:

“Aneurysms (obviously) can be caused by stress … and since the January scan showed a new, but very small, squatter (aka cyst) on my brain stem — it was clear I needed to change some things in my life asap. For my own personal reasons, no longer living in Los Angeles was very important to me. The biggest reason for the move was Harper, but a lot of it was for my physical and mental health. And my overall happiness.”

She explained that stress can contribute to aneurysms and cysts. And that the combination of her diagnosis and desire for physical and mental well-being was behind their move to a new environment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kirsten Storms (@kirstenstorms)

What’s Next For Kirsten Storms?

Kirsten taped her final scenes of General Hospital in June 2025. These episodes will likely continue to air through the end of the year. She assured fans that the storyline unfolding during her absence will be “incredible.” The plan is for her to return to GH once she’s settled in Tennessee and things align.

The producers have guaranteed her spot, and the contract remains intact. In the meantime, Storms appears to be sharing more via social media about her new life chapter with her daughter and new home. With her upcoming procedure and promise to return, fans of Maxie Jones will no doubt be cheering her on every step of the way.

