Culpa Nuestra (Our Fault) is the third and final instalment of the Spanish Culpables trilogy. Since the release of the first movie, My Fault, there has been a massive buzz and craze about the adaptation. The third film gives a conclusion to the relationship between the lead characters Nick and Noah, which started in the first film. The latest outing continues where the second movie, Your Fault, ended. Scroll ahead to find out if they got their happily ever after or not.

Culpa Nuestra (Our Fault): Where Does Nick & Noah Meet After 4 Years?

The third instalment premiered on Amazon Prime Video on October 16, 2025. Starring Nicole Wallace as Noah and Gabriel Guevara as Nick, the movie began with them reuniting with their friends, Jenna and Lion’s wedding, after four years in Ibiza. In these four years, they kept no contact with each other, as in the second movie, their relationship was tested and got more entangled in chaos, and at the end of the film, they parted ways. But did they still have feelings for each other?

Well, they did. Nick and Noah continued to exhibit their unresolved emotions, and during the wedding, they got intimate, given the fact that they cannot keep their hands off each other. But it was just for a fleeting moment. While it was evident they still loved each other, Nick didn’t forgive Noah for sleeping with someone else.

Culpa Nuestra (Our Fault): Why Does Noah Resign From Simon’s Company?

During their time apart, Nick moved to London and became the heir of his family business. He tried to implement modern techniques in the business module, which left many employees jobless, leading to more chaos and arguments. In the meantime, Noah completed her degree and started a new job at Simon’s company, and got into a relationship with him.

However, in a major turn of events, she found out that Nick is the major investor of the tech company. He saw Noah and Simon being close, and out of jealousy, he planted CCTV cameras all around the office and also started a policy where employees cannot date each other. Simultaneously, he continued to build a “fake” relationship image for the press with Sofia. This pushed Noah to resign from the office.

Culpa Nuestra (Our Fault) Ending Explained: Does Nick & Noah Get Married & Have A Child?

While Noah and Nick still could not resolve their feelings for each other, Noah found out that she was pregnant with Nick’s child. After Annabelle’s death, Nick understood what he was losing, and he went to reconcile with Noah. But then he found out that she’s pregnant. As they began to reconcile, a shooting incident put Nick in danger, and he went into a coma.

When he woke up, his child was already born, and Nick and Noah were beginning to feel finally normal as a couple with a baby. But their happiness wasn’t meant to last long. They faced a threat from Briar and Michael. Michael, the doctor who felt Nick was the reason behind his career getting thrashed, tried to harm Nick, Noah, and their baby. But they put up a fight and got them arrested.

At the end, Nick and Noah got married, and after a lot of back and forth, they finally got what they deserved – a happily ever after. However, it felt like the movie went at a much faster pace. Everything happened too fast, and a lot of things weren’t clarified. But all in all, it’s a good watch, and if you haven’t streamed it yet, watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

