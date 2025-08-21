The release date of Culpa Nuestra, the final part of the popular Spanish Original romance trilogy, has been announced. The film, adapted from Mercedes Ron’s New York Times best-selling Culpables trilogy, follows the global success of its predecessors, Culpa Mía and Culpa Tuya, which became the most-watched international original film on Prime Video at launch.

Fans have long been waiting to witness the epic conclusion of Noah and Nick’s story. Beloved actors Nicole Wallace and Gabriel Guevara would breathe life into the fan-favorite characters for one last time and close this unforgettable chapter of the magical saga alongside the complete returning cast.

When Is Culpa Nuestra Releasing?

Culpa Nuestra will exclusively premiere on Prime Video on October 16, 2025, in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. The release date was announced by the OTT giant on social media with a caption that read, “A love ride you can’t escape #OurFaultOnPrime, October 16” and an official poster.

What To Expect From Culpa Nuestra?

In the third and final installment of the Culpables trilogy, Jenna and Lion’s wedding becomes the backdrop for a long-anticipated encounter between Noah and Nick, who will meet again after their painful breakup. Nick, now an heir to his grandfather’s business empire, is still struggling to forgive Noah while the latter is just beginning to find her footing in her career. Though the past lingers between them, the spark they once shared hasn’t entirely faded. As fate brings them back into each other’s orbit, the question remains: can love overcome the wounds time hasn’t healed?

Alongside Nicole and Gabriel, the film will mark the return of Marta Hazas, Iván Sánchez, Victor Varona, Eva Ruiz, Goya Toledo, Gabriela Andrada, Álex Béjar, Javier Morgade, Felipe Londoño, and welcome Fran Morcillo (Money Heist) as Simon. Culpa Nuestra has been directed by Domingo González, who also repeats as writer alongside Sofía Cuenca, produced by Pokeepsie Films with Álex de la Iglesia and Carolina Bang as producers.

