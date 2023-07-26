Prime Video has greenlit the Spanish Original films Your Fault and Our Fault, following the success of My Fault, which launched on Prime Video on 8th June. The film, based on Mercedes Ron’s best-selling Culpables book trilogy, was in the Top 10 most watched titles in over 190 countries, including U.S., UK, Australia, India, Argentina, and France. The sequels Your Fault and Our Fault will be available on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide as part of the Prime subscription. Prime members in India enjoy savings, convenience, and entertainment, all in a single membership for just ₹1499/ year.

Your Fault and Our Fault bring back Nicole Wallace (Skam España, Parot) and Gabriel Guevara (Mañana es hoy, Hit) in the roles of Noah and Nick.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The love between Noah and Nick seems unbreakable, despite the manoeuvres of their parents to break them up. But his job and her entry into college open their lives to new relationships. The appearance of a revenge-seeking ex-girlfriend and Nick’s mother with unclear intentions will shake the foundations not only of their relationship, but of the Leister family itself. When so many people are out to destroy a relationship, can it really end well?

Take A Look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)

Your Fault and Our Fault will be directed by Domingo González, who also repeats as writer alongside Sofía Cuenca, produced by Pokeepsie Films (Banijay Iberia) (Veneciafrenia, 30 monedas, El bar) with Álex de la Iglesia and Carolina Bang as producers.

Are y’all excited to see Gabriel Guevara and Nicole Wallace together on screen again? Tell us in the space below.

Must Read: Bethenny Frankel Is Happy & Not Rushing To Get Married To Her Partner Paul Bernon: “Don’t Want To Sign A Contract With Someone I Love”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News