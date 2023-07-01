Culpa Mia, a Spanish film (My Fault) released on Prime Video a while ago, is going viral on social media for all the right reasons. The cast stars Gabriel Guevera and Nicole Wallace in the lead, and fans are obsessing over this new hottie in town, with females across the globe going gaga over his good looks. We’ve got an exciting scoop on Gabriel’s dating life, and he’s reportedly dating his co-star Nicole after ending an alleged toxic relationship with ex-girlfriend Agostina Goni. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Gabriel is going hugely viral on social media and has over 4 million followers on Instagram. His snippets from the film are making his female fans go weak in the uterus, and well, we don’t blame them but his chiselled jawline that could cut a glass finely.

According to Scpsassam, My Fault star Gabriel Guevera, a very private person, is reportedly dating his co-star Nicole Wallace. The rumours have been doing the rounds for a while, but none have openly accepted the dating allegations.

However, in a recent interaction, Gabriel Guevera spoke about getting out of a bad relationship (which his fans think was with Agostina Goni), focusing on his career, and trying to meet new people.

His Instagram account has only 86 posts as of yet, and none of it talks about his relationship with anyone. But those sultry hot shirtless shoots have got us drooling over his perfect body.

The My Fault actor never made his alleged relationship with ex-girlfriend Agostina official, it’s just speculation by his fans, and there’s no confirmation of him dating Nicole as well, which only means one thing, GIRLS, here’s your chance to risk. Haha!

Are you also obsessing over Gabriel Guevera on social media? Tell us in the space below.

