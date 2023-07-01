The controversies of Ezra Miller finally seem to come to an end as his highly anticipated movie has been released, and there has been no other brawl. Apart from the DC movie’s failure at the box office, the superhero fandom is glad they did not hear more about the actor’s controversy. However, in a series of recent events, the actor is officially breaking their silence on a harassment order they received after it officially expired in the state of Massachusetts.

As the explanation should have been released before the release of The Flash, it is better late than never. Miller, who uses their pronouns as They/Them/Theirs, was alleged of behaving inappropriately with a non-binary child and harassed their family last summer. However, no criminal charges were ever filed against the DC actor, as the actor’s attorney said that the mother initiated all interactions with the child.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Against the allegation, a temporary protective order in Massachusetts against the embattled star of The Flash was lifted on Friday. Taking to Instagram, Ezra Miller came out with a statement asking the media to report the truth of the whole story. In the post, they also talked about how they were targeted by an individual, which kickstarted many of the reports adding that they will talk more and exclaim how support is helping them.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SNAKE EATING BIRD (@ezra._x_.aradia)

“I’m encouraged by today’s outcome and very grateful at this moment to everyone who has stood by me and sought to ensure this egregious misuse of the protective order system was halted,” said Ezra Miller, thanking every one in a lengthy post. While adding more about how they were alleged in the media, they added, “I implore those members of the media who have recklessly spread false claims and failed to accurately report the truth and context of this story, to hold themselves to a higher standard and take the time to find the facts, rather than chasing the clicks.”

Reacting to the statement, a user wrote, “Dude sounds like the ultimate Narcissist.”

Dude sounds like the ultimate Narcissist. — That One Guy Who Is Always Right. (@RickLazzarini) July 1, 2023

Another asked to release the statement before the release of The Flash movie and added, “it would be nice if he continues playing flash in other universe on Netflix or Max..”

He should have done this before the movie releases, not after .. it would be nice if he continues playing flash in other universe on Netflix or Max.. — Kenneth (@Kenneth35158235) July 1, 2023

“It’s too late now,” said another.

It’s too late now — Darkness under the wind (@AlexHylton12) July 1, 2023

“He maybe did this speak cause James Gunn its trying to call him for The Flash in his universe. And i think this is great.”

He maybe did this speak cuz James Gunn its trying to call him for The Flash in his universe. And i think this is great. — Florian (@florianmorina0) June 30, 2023

With all that, let us know what do you think about Ezra Miller’s The Flash and for more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

Must Read: Hailey Bieber Breaks Silence On Her ‘Nepo Baby’ T-shirt & Facing Brutal Trolls Over It: “It Was Not To Poke Fun At It Or Be Like…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News