The chaos that the casting process of Superman: Legacy has single handedly caused is unparalleled. The movie that is the first film under James Gunn and Peter Safran’s new DCU and its Chapter One: Gods And Monsters is, has become the hottest topic of discussion, and the fact that The Flash has supremely underperformed at the Box Office has put the pressure on the Kryptonian Prince’s project. Turns out pulling off the casting for the project is turning out to a mammoth of a task, and turns out James Gunn is practicing all the permutations and combinations.

For the unversed, Gunn has been at shaping Superman: Legacy since many weeks now. The filmmaker has been screen testing actors and did the tests last Sunday, as reported. He chose six actors paired in 3 different pairs and did the tests. Warner Bros executives were then supposed to look into the footages and make a decision with Gunn and Safran.

Now as per the latest updates, James Gunn has planned a massive casting process as he is now on finding his Superman and Louis. The report reveals the setup for the audition and also how he is about to now get on to finding Lex Luthor and The Authority later. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, James Gunn assembled three male actors and three female actors for Superman and Louis Lane, respectively. The pairing were like Nicholas Hoult and Rachel Brosnahan; Tom Brittney and Phoebe Dynevor; and David Corenswet and Emma Mackey. In the first test, the men were made to dress up as Daily Planet reporter Kent, and the ladies were all dressed as Journalist Lane.

The day two of Superman: Legacy casting had the men in the Kryptonian Prince’s costume, and Emma Mackey was told to portray Lane with all of them. The report clarifies that this doesn’t mean that she is zeroed down as Louis. While a final decision is yet to be made and we might hear some news in a week, the report also shares a surprising update. It says that James Gunn now moves on to find his Lex Luthor and has considered Alexander & Bill Skarsgard for the same. But the twist is that even Nicholas Hoult might jump in to audition as the baddie if he isn’t selected as Clark Kent.

Meanwhile, James Gunn will also bring in many more actors as the members of The Authority. The reports hypes us up by revealing that, ‘ part of the new storyline is Superman joining a world in which superheroes already exist’. Superman: Legacy is touted to go on floors in early 2024 to meet the announced release date, which is, July 11, 2025. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

