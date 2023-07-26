Bethenny Frankel isn’t in a rush to get married.

The 52-year-old TV star has been married twice before, to Jason Hoppy and Peter Sussman, and Bethenny has revealed that she still has no firm plans in place to marry Paul Bernon, despite being engaged for two years.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She told E! News: “I don’t want to build a wedding.

“I love my life, I love my fiance. He’s an amazing life partner and I don’t want to sign a contract with someone I love and I don’t want to plan a massive wedding for everybody else and not what we want.”

Bethenny intends to follow her own heart, rather than following societal expectations.

She said: “I like doing what you want, not what society wants you to do.”

Bethenny also acknowledges that Paul has to deal with a lot as her partner.

She shared: “I ask him, ‘Why are you here?’ and he’ll say to me, ‘I choose to be here’.

“He lives with a clown and he loves comedy, so that’s the answer. I’m smart and funny and he enjoys comedy and he gets the front-row seat to this clown show.”

Bethenny got engaged to Paul in 2021, weeks after her divorce from Jason Hoppy.

The reality star previously admitted that she wasn’t desperate to walk down the aisle again.

She told ‘Entertainment Tonight’: “We’re honestly just so happy that we’re being in the moment. I’m not a spring chicken, so it’s not like we’re rushing.”

Bethenny later described herself as being “happily in a partnership”.

Asked about her marriage plans, she told ‘Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen’: “I don’t know when we’ll get married. I’m happily in a partnership, and I love him so much, but I don’t want to plan a wedding.”

Must Read: BTS’ V’s Charm & Popularity Gets Compared To Indian Spiritual Guru Baba Bageshwar Dham Sarkar By Netizens, One Reacts, “Baba Ji Natural Product Se Hi Itta Handsome Lagte”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News