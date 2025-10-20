Alan Ritchson will soon be back with Reacher Season 4, which will mark the fourth installment of the American action thriller series. Reacher is already a successful crime thriller franchise, and the audience loved the previous three seasons. Now, the fans are eagerly waiting for Season 4. In this article, we will be looking at the release window, cast, and plot updates of Alan Ritchson’s upcoming series.

Reacher Season 4: Expected Release Window

Advertisement

A report from Men’s Journal disclosed that the fourth season is expected to arrive on Amazon Prime Video sometime in 2026. There is no date officially confirmed yet. This means that the viewers have to wait at least until this year for the Reacher season 4.

Meanwhile, the spin-off show, Neagley, is expected to arrive soon before the 4th season on the same digital platform. It might debut on Amazon Prime Video before the end of this year.

Reacher Season 4: Potential Cast

The fourth season of Reacher will bring some new actors to the cast list. According to Times Of India, the updated cast includes: Alan Ritchson, Jay Baruchel in the role of Jacob Merrick, and Sydelle Noel as Tamara Green. Further, Agnez Mo reprises as Lila Hoth, Anggun as Amisha Hoth, and Kevin Weisman as Russell Plum. Additionally, we might see Marc Blucas as John Samson, and Kevin Corrigan as Detective Docherty. Lastly, Kathleen Robertson as Elsbeth Samson.

Reacher Season 4: Plot Updates

The entire crime thriller American series is based on Lee Child’s 13th novel, Gone Tomorrow, to life. As per the Economic Times, the plot will witness the investigation of a potential terrorist on the subway. The story revolves around Reacher’s skills and patience, and how he tackles the entire situation.

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Latest OTT Releases This Week (October 20 – October 26): They Call Him OG, Kurukshetra: Part 2, Param Sundari & More To Stream Online!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News