Amazon Prime Video isn’t slowing down when it comes to Reacher. Season 4 is officially in production, and the clues are already out in the open—literally. A script casually left on a New York City subway seat in a teaser image strongly hints at the season’s literary source: Gone Tomorrow, the 13th book in Lee Child’s Jack Reacher series. The setting? Manhattan. The vibe? Shadowy, dangerous, and unmistakably classic Reacher.

Reacher Season 4 Release Details

Let’s do the math for release date, season 3 began filming in late 2023 and is set for a February 2025 drop. That’s a 15-month window from start to finish. Season 4 production kicked off mid-June 2025. Add the same timeline? You’re looking at September 2026. That means fans should brace for a longer-than-usual wait of about 19 months between seasons. In the age of streaming delays, it’s not outrageous, just a bit of a patience test.

That’s where Neagley comes in. The spin-off is ready to plug the gap while Reacher takes his sweet time. No confirmed release date yet, but it’s finished production. Amazon clearly wants to keep viewers in the Lee Child universe year-round, riding the momentum while they’ve still got Alan Ritchson onboard.

Reacher Season 4 Cast

Ritchson isn’t going anywhere, but this season, he’s joined by a stacked ensemble. Jay Baruchel plays Jacob Merrick, a small-town cop. Sydelle Noel is Tamara Green, a Philly detective, and Kevin Corrigan tags along as her partner, Docherty. Over on a separate thread, Agnez Mo and Anggun portray Lila and Amisha Hoth, a mother-daughter duo on a personal mission (via Deadline).

Meanwhile, the recurring crew includes Kevin Weisman as a Black Site-tracking journalist, Marc Blucas as a U.S. Congressman, and Kathleen Robertson as his spouse. The blend of domestic drama, city corruption, and global shadow games? It’s a recipe Reacher has never shied away from.

Reacher Season 4 Plot

Gone Tomorrow is a New York story, and Reacher thrives in big-city chaos. It all begins with a 2 a.m. subway ride. Six passengers. One of them’s not okay. And that’s where things spiral. The woman, Susan Mark, has secrets that span continents and agencies. CIA lies. D.C. surveillance. Afghan echoes. Everyone’s hiding something from Reacher.

As the official synopsis puts it (via Forbes):

“New York City. Two in the morning. A subway car heading uptown. Jack Reacher, plus five other passengers. Four are okay. The fifth isn’t. And if you think Reacher isn’t going to get involved… then you don’t know Jack.”

“Susan Mark, the fifth passenger, had a big secret, and her plain little life was being watched in Washington, and California, and Afghanistan—by dozens of people with one thing in common: They’re all lying to Reacher. A little. A lot. Or just enough to get him killed. A race has begun through the streets of Manhattan, a maze crowded with violent, skilled soldiers on all sides of a shadow war. For Jack Reacher, a man who trusts no one and likes it that way, the finish line comes when you finally get face-to-face and look your worst enemy in the eye.”

And if we know Reacher, he’s not running for the exit.

Reacher Season 4 Latest update: Reacher remains Prime’s golden boy

With Season 3 becoming Prime Video’s most-watched returning series ever, Amazon’s all in. The Season 4 renewal was a done deal way back in October. Now, with production rolling and the Gone Tomorrow breadcrumbs firmly in place, fans can bet the show’s not going anywhere unless Ritchson decides to.

Till then, expect more teasers, casting reveals, and maybe even a Neagley trailer to tide you over. Because in the Reacher-verse, even a quiet subway ride is a setup.

