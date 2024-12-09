Reacher has broken viewership records on Prime Video with every season. Based on Lee Child’s Jack Reacher book series, the action crime drama follows former U.S. Army military officer Jack Reacher, who lives a nomadic life, which turns upside down when he is framed for a murder.

The show has so far aired two seasons, topping the streaming charts, which led to its renewal for a third season. Reacher Season 3 is going to feature an all-new cast, with only a couple of actors reprising their roles from the previous seasons.

Reacher Season 3: Cast

Reacher Season 3 marks the return of Alan Ritchson as Jack Reacher. He will be joined by Maria Sten, who reprises her role as Frances Neagley. The rest of the ensemble is set to feature fresh faces, including Anthony Michael Hall as Zachary Beck, Sonya Cassidy as Susan Duffy, and Brian Tee as Quinn.

The cast also includes Johnny Berchtold as Richard Beck, Daniel David Stewart as Steven Elliot, Roberto Montesinos as Guillermo Villanueva, and Olivier Richters as Paulie. Opening up about why the show introduces a new recurring cast in every season, showrunner Nick Santora told The Hollywood Reporter:

“The DNA of Reacher is that he moves about on his own and teams up with good people when there’s bad lurking about, and then he says goodbye to those people and goes on his way.”

Reacher Season 3: Plot

The upcoming season is based on the seventh book in the Jack Reacher novel series, Persuader. The season will showcase the titular character getting embroiled in a conspiracy while he tries to save an undercover DEA agent.

The official synopsis for the book reads: “Ten years ago, a key investigation went sour and someone got away with murder. Now a chance encounter brings it all back. Now Reacher sees his one last shot. Some would call it vengeance. Some would call it redemption. Reacher would call it … justice.”

Reacher Season 3: Release Date

Reacher Season 3 will premiere on Prime Video on February 20th, 2025. In accordance with the previous installments, the new season will feature eight episodes. The first three episodes will be dropped together on February 20th, after which the show will follow a weekly schedule.

Reacher Season 3: Trailer

Prime Video has launched a brief teaser for the upcoming season, which can be watched below:

