Fall is over, and winter is almost here. With that, the soap world is shifting from warm, autumnal and Thanksgiving-y to frosty, joyful, and quite Christmas-y. Days of Our Lives is set to premiere its winter preview, showcasing drama, romance, changing gears, and danger. Here’s what the preview had.

The video begins with Kristen, Chad, and Theo discovering human bones in the DiMera tunnels, leaving them shocked. Rafe later tells EJ that a positive ID of the bones was found, meaning they found out who the bones belong to. Kristen is seen tearing up in a quick clip. Is this about her daughter Rachel?

After all, the next scene shows Rachel admitted to the Bayview Sanitarium, where Sophia is also present. And it seems the two evil minds might join hands to plot something while there. Rachel stated that her brother told her Sophia could not really talk, to which Sophia shushed the little girl quickly.

Alex tears open an envelope, and a mysterious powder flies around. He asks his girlfriend Stephanie not to come closer as she leans in to see what it is. Next, Jada talks about dealing with a biohazard emergency. Dr. Rolf gives an evil smile and peeks from around the corner while at the hospital.

Julie hosts the annual Horton family ornament hanging, with many loved ones present. Johnny is happy to celebrate his first Christmas as a family of three with his wife, Chanel, and their adoptive child, Trey, but is left shocked when she tells him that she is unexpectedly pregnant.

Leo proposes to Javi for marriage. In other news, Philip and Gabi, Steve and Kayla, as well as Holly and Tate, indulge in romance. Stephanie tells Alex she does not want to wait another minute to marry him as they tie the knot. Cat makes her move and kisses EJ, drugging him as part of her plan.

Sarah and Brady give their romance a chance, which breaks Xander’s heart, and he removes their ring. Marlena officiates Leo and Javi’s wedding, after which Leo’s ex, Dimitri, returns and kisses him. Holly and Tate’s relationship sees friction. Later, Paulina is shocked by what EJ shows her in the lab.

Gwen makes a move on Xander, and they get intimate. Ari calls Holly out for her behavior and is seen getting emotional while hugging her mother, Gabi. Jennifer calls Cat a vile predator while someone kidnaps Stephanie. Rafe stumbles into the lab and sees whatever is hiding in the chamber.

Theo falls and is admitted to the hospital, and Steve grabs a man and asks him where his daughter Stephanie is. JJ and Shawn get into an altercation with someone, after which Shawn is shown lying on the ground. Someone puts on Stefano’s onyx ring, and EJ says, “The house of DiMera will not fall.”

