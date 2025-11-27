The previous episode of General Hospital saw Nathan surprise Dante. On the other hand, Chase and Brook Lynn were left stunned when Michael told them Willow was getting married to Drew. Portia had reason to worry after Ava revealed the truth to her. Lulu wanted answers, while Stella was on the warpath.

From celebrations and decisions to big sacrifices and tempting offers, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera. Here’s what fans can expect from the upcoming week on General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the daytime drama set in Port Charles.

General Hospital: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, December 1, 2025

The first episode of the week features the Quartermaine family celebrating Thanksgiving. Willow walks down the aisle to Drew once again. Is it going to happen this time, or will she walk out again? Trina is in for a shock. Isaiah makes a sacrifice. Is this for Portia? Next, Nathan tracks down a suspect.

Tuesday, December 2, 2025

When Willow makes a big decision, is this about getting married to Drew? Laura gets a happy surprise. What could it be about? Michael receives a tempting offer. But from whom? And will he take it up? Then there’s Emma, who is determined. Brook Lynn backs up Gio. Is this against Dante?

Wednesday, December 3, 2025

Curtis makes a revelation. Is this about Portia’s pregnancy or something else? Nina is distressed. But for what reason? Emma and Gio make their move while Lulu delivers some tough love. Is she having a chat with Rocco about something? Laura opens up. Could it really be about Dalton’s death?

Thursday, December 4, 2025

Jason offers wise counsel. Is this to his son Danny? Britt drowns her sorrows. How long will it take for her to recover from the trauma? Sidwell wields his power while Jordan offers reassurance. Molly is stung. Is this about her father, Ric or her blooming new romance with Cody instead?

Friday, December 5, 2025

The final episode of the week features Sonny being backed into a corner. Is Sidwell the one doing so? Britt leans on Jason. Will this bring them closer together? Carly tries to make amends. Is this with Lucas? Laura is haunted. And to wrap things up, Kai is there for Trina. Is this due to Curtis or Portia?

