The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful saw Katie and Electra growing concerned over mysterious texts from a user claiming they were the ones who ran over Luna. Soon after, an admission of guilt was made, and Hayes’ art teacher, Dylan, accepted that she was the one.

The drama, the confessions, the secrets, the worry, the acceptance and more are about to be exciting quite soon. Here’s what fans can expect from the November 26, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama revolving around Los Angeles.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: November 26, 2025

The episode on Wednesday features Ridge, Taylor, Steffy, Finn, Kelly, and Hayes feasting as they go around the table saying what they are thankful for. With the special day here, it’s time for some gratitude, gorgeous food and many family moments. The Hamilton-Forrester-Finnegans are set for it.

Ridge and Taylor may have broken off their engagement, but they are there at the table participating as the co-parents they have been for decades, regardless of their on-and-off romance. Steffy’s husband Finn and their kids, Kelly and Hayes, are around to make this a special and lovely day as well.

The family gorges on food and expresses their gratitude for everything they want to. Drama, fights and major chaos may keep happening, but family is what holds you together at the end of the day. The only ones missing from the feast were Taylor and Ridge’s son, Thomas and grandson Douglas.

On the other hand, another group of people are celebrating the festival together. Sheila, Deacon, Carter, and Daphne celebrate Thanksgiving, and it’s bound to be surprising. The get-together is at Deacon’s restaurant, Il Giardino, but what’s surprising is that they invited Daphne and Carter to it.

Is this the start of some new bonds or simply a one-time feast to establish togetherness for a key holiday? Regardless of the people around, everyone has a lot to be thankful for. Sheila, especially, is grateful for being alive and that Deacon came back to her after she worried her marriage was over.

But will this last, or will Deacon’s closeness with Taylor threaten to ruin the marriage, which was already on thin ice after Sheila’s lies? Daphne got with Carter, whom she had been eyeing for a while, but will Carter be able to prove that he is worth Daphne wasting her time and energy on? Stay tuned.

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: General Hospital Spoilers: Brook Lynn & Chase Are Stunned While Portia Has A New Reason To Worry

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News