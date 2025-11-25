The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful saw everyone reeling as the news of Luna’s death spread. Dollar Bill Spencer revealed that he was back. And then, lastly, Katie was shocked to learn that she had been replaced as head of PR at Forrester Creations and was invited by Bill at Spencer.

The drama, the secrets, the confessions, the worry, the lies, the guilt, the chaos, and more are about to get heated soon. Here’s what fans can expect from the November 25, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the soap opera revolving around Los Angeles.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: November 25, 2025

The episode on Tuesday features Katie and Electra growing concerned over mysterious texts. The aftermath of Luna’s supposed death is seeing a lot of changes. Katie was surprised to learn that she had been replaced as the head of PR at Forrester Creations. Bill then made a brand-new offer to her.

He told her that she was always welcome at Spencer Publications, and it was up to her to make the decision about her career. The two recently reunited and reignited their romance. And now with Luna apparently dead, they have one less thing to worry about for now. Or so they foolishly thought.

Because Electra just got some mysterious texts, and that has rattled not just her but also Katie. The texts claim that the user is the one who ran over Luna. Who could it be, and why are they contacting Electra? Could it be Remy? Or someone entirely else? What exactly could their intentions be?

Is Luna dead, or has she been rescued yet again? On the other hand, an admission of guilt is made. These texts aren’t even the only thing haunting Electra. She is surprised to see Hayes’ art teacher, Ms. Dylan, arriving at Forrester Creations. Electra was not expecting to see her, after all.

What confession is the teacher about to make? And what admission of guilt is this about? Has she kept some big secrets from the Forresters about Hayes? Or is this about the altercation with Luna, which resulted in three people getting shot a few months back? How will Electra react to it?

