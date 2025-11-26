The previous episode of Days of Our Lives saw Holly nailing an interview. On the other hand, Aaron had an awkward encounter with Chanel, which occurred after the adoption had taken place. Tate confided in Ari while Alex pressed Stephanie. And then last but not least, Brady revealed a hard truth to Belle.

The drama, the secrets, the danger, the plotting, the jealousy, the worry, the action, and more are set to aggravate soon. Here’s what fans can expect from the November 26, 2025, episode of Days of Our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the daytime drama revolving around Salem, Illinois.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: November 26, 2025

The episode on Wednesday features Roman roping Steve and Kayla into playing a trivia game. How will these fun moments fare, especially with Thanksgiving around the corner? Will it bond the three even closer? On the other hand, Gabi and Philip go on a date. They have been getting closer.

However, the secret Gabi has been keeping may jeopardize all the progress they have made. Will she confess before it is too late to reveal? Then there is Xander, who interrupts a close moment between Brady and Sarah. She was in the hospital after an allergic attack orchestrated by Rachel.

Brady’s daughter ensured Sarah’s ice cream had pistachio, which Sarah is severely allergic to. But now she is safe and out of danger. But it seems the sweet moment they were about to share will be interrupted by Sarah’s estranged and soon-to-be-ex husband, Xander. Will he be jealous again?

Will he throw a fit and confront Brady? Meanwhile, Jennifer is honest with Julie. The last couple of weeks have seen Jennifer being crude and very selfish when it comes to her grandchildren, Thomas and Charlotte. She wants to keep the kids away from Cat, but that’s not happening at all.

She is still in town, and Jennifer has threatened Chad that she’ll sue for custody of the kids if he stops her from taking the kids to Boston with her. The tension has been palpable, and it seems it’s time for an honest chat with Julie about it. Will this change Jennifer’s mind, or will she be stubborn?

Will this ruin the equation between Chad and Jennifer for good? Will Julie reprimand Jennifer for her actions? How will Jack chime in about this?

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: The Young & The Restless Spoilers: The Abbotts Serve Drama For Thanksgiving While Nick & Sharon Search For Noah

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News