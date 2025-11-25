The previous episode of General Hospital saw Sonny making a grisly discovery on seeing Dalton’s dead body. Dante made a promise to Lulu. On the other hand, Laura received a stark warning. Carly encountered Josslyn while continuing to plot against Brennan. Lastly, Lucas briefed Elizabeth.

The drama, the secrets, the worry, the guilt, the plotting, the tricks, and the chaos are about to explode real soon. Here’s what fans can expect from the November 25, 2025, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the hit daytime drama revolving around Port Charles residents.

General Hospital Spoilers: November 25, 2025

The episode on Tuesday features a marriage proposal being issued. And it is none other than Drew yet again. Despite being rejected at the altar by Willow not too long ago, he is proposing to her yet again. Willow walked off after finding out that he had slept with her mother while pursuing her long ago.

And now Drew was shot, and Willow was arrested for it, even though she claims she is innocent. Drew says he believes her and is proposing to her for marriage once again. Will she say yes again, or will she reject him and tell him she doesn’t want to marry him? Up next, Elizabeth goes to bat for Willow.

The latter should be grateful that people are willing to defend her and support her despite her crude actions. Elizabeth is willing to defend her, and then there’s Chase, who is doing all he can to prove Willow is innocent and put the blame on Michael. Speaking of whom, Michael is left enraged.

Has he discovered how Chase has been actively trying to target him and prove that his alibi is false? Or has Chase made his move against Michael, and that is what has angered the latter? On the other hand, Nina makes an admission. Is this about Portia? Will she confess that she revealed her name?

How will this ruin her friendship with Portia? Will she lose her friend in an attempt to protect her daughter, Willow? To make things harder. Pirtia is pregnant at the moment and doesn’t know if Curtis or Isaiah is the father of the baby. And then lastly, Britt is appalled. Is it about Jason or Sidwell?

