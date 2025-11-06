The previous episode of Days of Our Lives saw it being adoption day for Tesoro. On the other hand, Paulina and Marlena remembered the past and celebrated the future together. EJ congratulated Johnny and Chanel. Gabi teased Ari, and then, lastly, Leo and Javi found some solace in each other.

The drama, the tears, the bittersweet moments, the joy, the new chapters, and more are about to get tense really soon. Here’s what fans can expect from the November 6, 2025, episode of Days of Our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the daytime drama revolving around Salem, Illinois.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: November 6, 2025

The episode on Thursday sees Stephanie and Alex making an interesting discovery. The two have been holding each other’s hands through all of the troubles and issues they have faced. Be it career snags or Jeremy’s return to town. They are also busy at work, focusing on business, PR, and writing.

They also have something to ponder about, as Susan claims that the events of her novel might actually happen in reality. And when the duo makes an interesting discovery. Is this about the same or something else instead? What exactly will this lead to? On the other hand, Roman cautions Paulina.

What is this about, and is this connected to Theo? Or could it be about Chanel and Johnny? How will Paulina respond to Roman? When Gabi comforts Javi, is this about Tre being adopted? After all, Javi and Leo got attached to Tesoro, who has now been named Tre by Johnny and Chanel.

The loss is hard to take for Javi, especially. He lost his own daughter a few years ago, and the wound still hurts. Will Gabi be able to comfort her cousin or not? Next, Gwen sympathizes with EJ. The latter congratulated his son Johnny on becoming a father now that he and Chanel have adopted Tre.

But Johnny wants nothing to do with EJ after he threw Chanel under the bus during the courtroom trial. And now EJ is sad about missing out on the celebration and joy of becoming a grandfather. Is Gwen going to be able to help get through this? Lastly, Theo alarms Abe. Is this about his new job?

He recently became the CEO of DiMera Enterprises, and Abe was not too happy about it. Regardless, it seems things aren’t going to be easy. What is the reason behind this alarm? Is this really related to the corporate world?

