The previous episode of Days of Our Lives saw Tate and Holly coming to an agreement. On the other hand, Aaron comforted Ari while Brady grounded Rachel. Xander and Sarah shared a frosty encounter after the truth came out. And then last but definitely not least, Philip updated Kate about it.

The drama, the chaos, the doubts, the tension, the worry, the beginnings, the secrets, and more are about to get heated. Here’s what fans can expect from the November 5, 2025, episode of Days of Our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the daytime drama revolving around Salem, Illinois.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: November 5, 2025

The episode on Wednesday sees the adoption day for Tesoro finally being here. It’s time for the baby to get a forever home after being abandoned by his mother, Sophia. Aaron didn’t even know that he was the father of the child and found out only recently, thus signing away his parental rights.

On the other hand, Paulina and Marlena remember the past and celebrate the future together. After all, they have gone through a lot together, and a new beginning is on the horizon with Johnny and Chanel adopting Tesoro. This makes them grandmothers again, and they are happy to celebrate it.

Meanwhile, EJ congratulates Johnny and Chanel. The couple has dreamed of becoming parents for a long time, and it’s finally happening. They are the ones adopting Tesoro, thanks to Aaron’s encouragement. EJ is there to offer his congratulations despite neither of them wanting him around them.

They haven’t gotten how EJ tried to throw Chanel under the bus during the courtroom trial. How will Johnny and Chanel respond to him? Up next, Gabi teases Ari. Is this going to be a beautiful mother-daughter moment due to Tesoro’s adoption? And lastly, Leo and Javi find solace in each other.

The two took care of Tesoro when they found him abandoned at the fire station by Sophia. And now the child has found his forever home and has been adopted by Johnny and Chanel. It’s a bittersweet moment for them. They grew attached to the child, and it’s quite hard to say goodbye to him.

And so Leo and Javi lean on one another as they bid Tesoro, who has been officially renamed Tre, farewell. What new chapter is awaiting the couple now? Stay tuned to know even more details about the same.

