The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful featured Hope, Ivy, Will, Katie, Daphne, as well as Electra being completely shocked by Deke’s introduction of Remy as his boyfriend. Meanwhile, Brooke went over and then confronted Deacon about his decision regarding marriage to Sheila.

The drama, the secrets, the lies, the betrayal, the apologies, the trauma, and the emotions are about to get serious. Here’s what fans can expect from the November 4, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama set around Los Angeles.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: November 4, 2025

The episode on Tuesday sees Deke pleading with Electra for forgiveness. When he thought of introducing his newest boyfriend, Remy, to everyone at Forrester Creations, he did not think this was how things would turn out.

After all, the moment Remy walked in, everyone was shocked and in disbelief. Deke was simply left clueless about why everyone was so angry at Remy.

It was then that he found out what Remy had done to Electra. As his evil past came out, Remy was left in tears. But Deke could not believe that the man he was dating was a stalker who created deepfake nudes of Electra not long ago. He is also apologetic towards Electra for making her relive it.

How will Electra respond to Deke apologizing for bringing Remy in front of her? He was unaware of Remy’s reality, so will she tell him that it wasn’t his fault? On the other hand, Beth announces her idea for Hope and Liam’s wedding. She is elated to see her parents reunited and getting married.

Beth is also super excited to plan her parents’ wedding, and she already has some major ideas for it. Not only does she want to officiate the ceremony, but she also has other plans for the wedding. What is it this time around? And will Hope and Liam accept this new plan of hers, too?

How will the two react when they find out that Beth does not want Sheila to be at the wedding? Deacon is Hope’s father and Beth’s grandfather. And while Sheila is Deacon’s wife, she isn’t Beth’s grandmother. To make things interesting, Sheila and Deacon are also facing issues in their marriage.

What will this result in? Will Sheila’s presence affect Beth? Nobody can keep Sheila away from something she really wants, and that’s well known.

