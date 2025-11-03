The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful saw Electra and Will staying strong despite Luna’s unfortunate pregnancy. On the other hand, Deke prepared to introduce his new boyfriend to the family, and everyone was left shocked when Remy walked in after Deke announced his entry.

From guilt and apologies to promises and decisions, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera show. Here’s what fans can expect from the upcoming week on The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama revolving around Los Angeles.

The Bold & The Beautiful: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, November 3, 2025

The first episode of the week featured Hope, Ivy, Will, Katie, Daphne, and Electra being completely shocked by Deke’s introduction of Remy. What new drama is about to unfold? Meanwhile, Brooke confronts Deacon about his big decision. Is this about his marriage to Sheila? Or something else?

Tuesday, November 4, 2025

Deke pleads with Electra for forgiveness. Is this due to Remy and what he did not too long ago? Will Electra forgive Deke for bringing Remy back in front of her? Beth announces her idea for Hope and Liam’s wedding. What plans is the little girl making now that her parents are reuniting once again?

Wednesday, November 5, 2025

Ridge and Steffy make a decision about the Hope for the Future line. Will this be a positive decision, or will it cause some friction? When Remy becomes determined to win Deke’s trust back, will it even work? Or will Deke refuse to forgive him for hiding his past behavior and activities?

Thursday, November 6, 2025

Sheila assures Steffy that her granddaughter, Luna, is in jail for life. But is her promise even worth it when she was the one who hid the truth about Luna being alive? To make matters worse, it was Sheila who told her about Will’s party. Taylor is affected by Deacon’s words. What’s next for them?

Friday, November 7, 2025

The final episode of the week sees Electra having a heartbreaking moment thinking of Luna’s pregnancy. Is this going to force her to reconsider her choice of continuing to stay with Will? Or will she refuse to leave him?

