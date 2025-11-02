Right before Halloween 2025, the cast of American Horror Story’s season 13 has been announced. Pop star Ariana Grande and screen legend Jessica Lange are listed among the new additions. Creator Ryan Murphy further confirmed the entire roster while teasing that the series will return to gloomier territory. The fresh slate blends franchise regulars with fresh faces. Below is every detail we know so far about the upcoming chapter.

Cast of American Horror Story season 13

Season 13 of American Horror Story revealed its lineup right as Halloween 2025 arrived. Ariana Grande and Jessica Lange are in, and they’re not alone. Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Angela Bassett, Kathy Bates, Emma Roberts, Billie Lourd, Gabourey Sidibe, and Leslie Grossman are also part of the cast.

The announcement came via Ryan Murphy’s production company on Instagram on October 31, 2025. Lange’s return caught everyone off guard because she had shut down the idea earlier in February 2025, saying (via Deadline), “Oh Christ, no… I haven’t done it for more than 10 years, 12 years, so, no, I’m not doing it.”

Meanwhile, Grande’s joining is another curveball. People have her recent Glinda era from the Wicked movies in mind, so seeing her jump into creepy territory has left viewers curious. Ryan Murphy also teased a darker vibe for this chapter, combining longtime AHS legends with new energy.

Plot of American Horror Story Season 13

Season 13’s storyline is still locked up. Nothing official has been shared yet, and AHS being an anthology means it jumps worlds every time, from Coven to Apocalypse and beyond. Ryan Murphy once asked fans for ideas back in 2021 through an Instagram poll.

People dumped everything from sea sirens and mermaids to a Wild West setup, Salem vibes, Bloody Mary, and a plague. Werewolves and other cryptids were mentioned as well. Currently, the strongest hints point to a coven and apocalypse scenario featuring witches, spells, and intense supernatural energy.

Most cast members already played witches in the AHS universe, except Ariana Grande, so fans are reading into that too.

The teaser song also portrays classic AHS imagery that doesn’t narrow down much. More names will likely join the lineup, so the direction could still flip. For now, everything points to magic, darkness, and a return to AHS roots with plenty of mystery still hanging in the air.

American Horror Story Season 13 Release Details

Ryan’s Instagram page indicates that Season 13 is set to drop next year on October 31, 2026, coinciding with Halloween once again.

Where To Watch Previous American Horror Story Seasons?

Anyone preparing for season 13 can stream all seasons of American Horror Story on Disney+, Netflix, and Prime Video. Every season is up there, so newcomers can dive in and longtime fans can revisit story threads and spot all the character crossovers before the next chapter hits.

