Downton Abbey has been a familiar name for more than a decade, bringing the world of the Crawleys and their loyal staff to life with grace. The show initially kicked off as a television series in 2010, set against the backdrop of the early 1900s, and then evolved into a grand cinematic saga. The world of Downton expanded far beyond its six television seasons, moving gracefully into three films that continued the family’s story into a new era. The last film, Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale, was released on September 12, and after its lukewarm box office run, it brought an end to the popular chapter.

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale Streaming Details

The film will make its streaming debut on Peacock on November 7, followed by its DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K release on November 11, per Collider. Digital rentals and purchases were already made available on September 30, just 56 days after the film’s theatrical premiere. For those who wish to revisit the earlier stories, all six seasons of the series and the two previous films, Downton Abbey (2019) and A New Era (2022), are already streaming on Peacock.

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale Box Office Performance

Directed by Simon Curtis and written by Julian Fellowes, The Grand Finale continues the saga into the 1930s. Lady Mary Talbot faces a public scandal, and growing financial strain threatens the Crawley family.

The movie, with a budget of $50 million, earned more than $100 million worldwide, as per Box Office Mojo, and held its ground with a 91% critics’ score and 96% from audiences. Those numbers made it the most well-received chapter of the franchise so far.

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale Box Office Summary

North America – $45m

International – $55.4m

Worldwide – $100.4m

The Grand Finale Honored Dame Maggie Smith

The film also pays tribute to Dame Maggie Smith, whose portrayal of Violet Crawley defined much of the series’ heart and humor before her passing two years after A New Era.

With The Grand Finale, producer Gareth Neame and Julian Fellowes close the door on one of television’s most beloved stories. Both have hinted that while there are no current plans for another chapter, the world of Downton Abbey could one day return in a different time and form. For now, though, this is the final bow.

