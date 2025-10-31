Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale, the last film of the three-part series, has finally reached the milestone it needed before ending its theatrical journey. Released on September 12, 2025, and playing in approximately 520 theaters across the US, the film opened with a domestic weekend of $18.1 million. Despite strong reviews, the response at the box office was quieter than expected.

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale Box Office Collection

Now, after weeks of slow but steady earnings, the movie has managed to cross the $100 million mark worldwide. It has become the 36th film of the year to reach that figure. The Grand Finale’s domestic earnings are close to $45 million, while international collections brought in around $55.4 million. The late boost from overseas audiences helped it pass the three-digit milestone. Among the global markets, the UK contributed the most, with over $24 million in box office collections, per Box Office Mojo.

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale Falls Short Of Breakeven Mark

Even with this achievement, The Grand Finale still trails behind its $125 million budget target. The shortfall is expected to be recovered once the film moves to streaming platforms.

Within the trilogy, it now holds the position of the second-highest grosser, sitting below the first movie and ahead of Downton Abbey: A New Era. The original Downton Abbey film remains the most successful, earning more than $194 million worldwide.

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale – Streaming Release & Availability

The Grand Finale’s theatrical run may be slowing down, but its journey continues online. It will begin streaming on Peacock from November 7, 2025, and is already available for rent on Prime Video, marking the official wrap of the beloved series’ cinematic chapter.

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale Box Office Summary

Domestic- $44.9 million

International – $55.4 million

Worldwide- $100.4 million

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

