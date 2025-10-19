Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale is heading for a quiet and underwhelming end at the box office as its sixth weekend began with domestic earnings of only $79K, which is even lower than what it made on Thursday, October 16, 2025. To make matters worse, the film’s theatre count in North America has been slashed from more than 1,000 to 520, and this sharp cut has clearly affected its run.

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale Struggles To Cross $100 Million

The film has not yet crossed the $100 million mark globally. Its international response came in late, pushing its worldwide total to $95 million (per Box Office Mojo), but the momentum has faded as it is being pulled out from theatres in many overseas markets.

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale Budget Pressure & Break-Even Concerns

The slowdown has made it difficult for The Grand Finale to reach its break-even point, and its budget of $50 million adds to the pressure. It needs to earn around $125 million worldwide to break even, and its current numbers fall short by about 23%. Domestic earnings also took a blow on Friday, dropping 8.7% compared to Thursday, which is rare since most films usually see a jump as the weekend begins.

The Grand Finale has managed to outgross A New Era globally and is now the second-highest earner in the franchise. Still, with a total below $100 million, the final chapter of this trilogy is far from a triumph, as a series that had a loyal following worldwide is closing its theatrical journey on a disappointing note.

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale Box Office Summary

Domestic – $44.5 million

International – $51.4 million

Worldwide- $95.9 million

