Every now and then, a show slips past the noise of endless new releases and quietly claims a loyal corner of the internet. Fans of Altered Carbon have been calling it exactly that, a sci-fi series that deserves to be remembered as one of Netflix’s greatest. It aired between 2018 and 2020, ran for two seasons, and, despite everything it offered, somehow never found the mass audience it seemed built for.

What Is Netflix’s Altered Carbon About?

The show’s concept alone sets it apart. Set more than 300 years in the future, Altered Carbon imagines a world where human consciousness can be digitized, stored, and transferred between bodies. Death, for the rich at least, has become optional. Those who can afford new bodies and mind backups live forever, while everyone else is left struggling in a society where mortality itself has become a class divide.

At the center of it all is Takeshi Kovacs, played by Joel Kinnaman in season one. Once a rebel soldier fighting against the very system that made immortality possible, Kovacs wakes up centuries later in a new body, hired by one of the world’s wealthiest men, Laurens Bancroft, to solve his own murder.

Altered Carbon Audience & Critics Reaction

The second season, which featured a new lead and a shift in tone, divided its audience. On Rotten Tomatoes, fans rated season one a towering 91% and dropped to 37 for season two. Critics flipped that scorecard, while being more generous to the second run at 81% and cooler on the first at 70.

On X, one user tweeted, “I am not much of a TV watcher but I was struggling to sleep one night and I started watching something that I had seen advertise a while back. Now I’m obsessed with Altered Carbon on Netflix; greatest series I have ever seen. So many deep underlying messages and stories….” Another echoed the same, “Altered Carbon is the greatest show on Netflix!”

A third added, “The first season of Altered Carbon was so damn good. Legit one of the greatest single seasons of any sci fi TV show ever made. I don’t understand why Netflix decided to interfere so damn much on season 2. Genuinely one of the worst single seasons of television I’ve ever seen.”

Someone else said, “Netflix is getting too comfortable with cancelling shows. Season two of Altered Carbon wasn’t the greatest but it was still good. Shame they won’t get a third season.”

Both seasons remain on Netflix, waiting for new eyes to find them and for old fans to revisit the world they still call one of the greatest.

Altered Carbon Trailer

