The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful featured Daphne and Carter reacting to Hope’s engagement. On the other hand, Sheila reached out to Deacon in another try to fix their marriage. And then last but not least, Taylor attempted to take a much more clinical approach with Deacon.

The drama, the friction, the worry, the joy, the reunions, the congratulations, and the path ahead are about to elevate. Here’s what fans can expect from the October 31, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama revolving around Los Angeles.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: October 31, 2025

The final episode of the week sees Electra and Will staying strong despite Luna’s pregnancy. The last few weeks have been hard for both of them. Not only did Luna spike Will’s drinks, but she also raped him and is now pregnant with their child. This has been a major obstacle in Will and Electra’s lives.

Their relationship has seen a major block due to this mess. It’s hard even for Will’s parents, Katie and Bill, let alone for Electra, who is grappling with how her life changed. The two youngsters are dealing with this situation gracefully and are staying strong with each other despite Luna’s plotting.

How far will they be able to hold on and navigate? Because not only is Luna an issue, but now even Remy is back in the picture. What does this mean for Will and Electra? On the other hand, Deke prepares to introduce his boyfriend to the family. He recently came back home and has been chilling.

His father, Deacon, and sister Hope have been wanting to know who he is dating. Deke has been wanting to introduce Remy as his boyfriend to his family and friends. But Remy has been suspiciously secretive about this. He does not want his name mentioned at Forrester Creations either.

This has obviously made Deke suspicious, but he is now ready to introduce him to everyone. How will things fare when Deke brings Remy out in the open as his boyfriend? Deke is about to get a shocker when he finds out that Remy is a major nuisance with a lot of crazy history behind him.

He stalked Electra not too long ago and even created her deepfakes to fulfill his sordid fantasies. People are going to be shocked when Remy is brought forward by Deke. What exactly does this mean for Remy, Deke, and Electra amidst the whole Luna mess that is already going on? Stay tuned.

