The previous episode of General Hospital saw Ronnie’s announcement, shocking the Quartermaines. On the other hand, Britt and Elizabeth faced off while Curtis had quite a tense encounter with Isaiah. Up next, Lulu and Dante clashed about their son Rocco. And lastly, Nathan issued a warning.

The drama, the shock, the blackmail, the guilt, the regrets, the plotting, and more are about to elevate quite soon. Here’s what the fans can expect from the October 30, 2025, episode of General Hospital whenever they tune in to ABC to watch the popular daytime drama revolving around Port Charles.

General Hospital Spoilers: October 30, 2025

The episode on Thursday features Jason surprising Britt. What has he done to shock her now? And how will she respond to this? On the other hand, Tracy drowns her sorrows. Ronnie announced that she is selling the Quartermaine mansion to Drew, and that has not gone well with anyone.

Least of all Tracy, who is furious and disgusted by this decision. She even told Ronnie that this was a shameful move and went against everything Monica stood for. To add to it, Tracy has never liked Ronnie. From the very start, she has been against her and has been accusing her of being a conwoman.

And now Tracy is left heartbroken now that Ronnie has revealed her plan to sell the mansion to Drew of all people. She is now busy drinking her sorrow away as she grapples with this reality. But she is not going to back down until she fixes this whole mess. What exactly will be her next move now?

Meanwhile, Cody seeks legal advice. Is this because of Ronnie’s decision to sell the Quartermaine mansion to Drew? Or is this actually because of the discovery of Ric? What will be his next steps now? When Sonny voices his regrets, what could it be about? Elsewhere, Justine grills Jordan.

How will the latter respond to the former’s questions? Then there’s Cutis, who recently found out through Jordan that Portia is pregnant. When he confronts her about the same, what will be her reaction? Will she accept it or deny it? Is she really going to reveal she doesn’t know who the father is?

Or will she let things be for the moment? Will Curtis find out that the baby is either his or Isaiah’s? And then lastly, Jordan makes a confession to Laura. Is this about Curtis and Portia? Or is this related to Justine and Sonny?

