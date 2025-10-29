The previous episode of General Hospital saw Jason confronting Carly about avoiding him. Anna got some answers while Nina played dirty. Curtis was left reeling after finding out that Portia is pregnant. Then there was Ned trying to reason with Tracy. And then lastly, Portia reached out to Ava.

The drama, the plotting, the alibis, the trickery, the changing equations, the guilt, and the worry are about to get really serious. Here’s what fans can expect from the October 29, 2025, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the daytime drama revolving around the people of Port Charles.

General Hospital Spoilers: October 29, 2025

The episode on Wednesday features Ronnie’s announcement, shocking the Quartermaines. After weeks of suspecting what Monica’s sister has been up to, it has been revealed that she was lured by Martin to Port Charles so as to help them sell the Quartermaine mansion to Drew of all people.

Ronnie is not happy about it and has even begun to despise Drew already. But after Martin reminded her of the deal, she decided to give in and announced that she was going to sell the mansion. And while she has not made it official, she is selling it to Drew; could it be possible that she flips?

Is there a chance that Ronnie decides to give Martin and Drew a taste of their own medicine? Will she reveal the truth to the Quartermaines and expose the plotting? She is also accusing someone of spiking her tea. Who is it going to be? Meanwhile, Britt and Elizabeth face off. How will it fare?

What drama is about to unfold in the hospital? On the other hand, Curtis has a tense encounter with Isaiah. Now that Curtis knows that Portia is pregnant, things have gotten more tense. And Isaiah is romancing Portia now, while Curtis simply continues his on-and-off connection with Jordan.

How will Portia, Curtis, and Isaiah navigate this pregnancy, considering it’s unknown which of the two is the father? When Lulu and Dante clash, is this about their son Rocco? Could it be related to Britt? Or is this about Drew instead? And then lastly, Nathan issues a warning. But to whom exactly?

Is this related to Britt? Or is this about Rocco? After all, Nathan did have a deep chat with Lulu recently. And he knows how Lulu feels about Britt.

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: 5 Best Performances Of Dacre Montgomery: From Stranger Things To Dead Man’s Wire

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News