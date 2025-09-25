The previous episode of General Hospital saw Tracy tempting fate. Ned and Brook Lynn were having an emotional heart-to-heart conversation. On the other hand, Trina had some questions for Jordan. Portia sought out Isaiah for some clarity. And then, last but not least, Felicia fretted about James.

The drama, emotions, nostalgia, and togetherness will soften even the hardest hearts in these special moments. Here’s what fans can expect from the September 25, 2025, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the daytime drama based in Port Charles.

General Hospital Spoilers: September 25, 2025

The episode on Thursday features the Quartermaines and the community of Port Charles saying goodbye to Monica. Ever since the news about the death of Monica came to light, the town has been heartbroken over the loss of a key member. Be it drama, chaos or family, Monica was a part of it all.

Bonds are being revived as tips down memory lane come forth. After all, it’s the day to remember Monica and bid her goodbye. The funeral is being set up, and everyone plans to attend. Also including Drew, even though he knows he isn’t too welcome by anyone present at the gathering.

The aim is to honour Monica and her memories while wishing her peace and happiness now that she has passed away. It’s not easy for a lot of people, but especially for the Quartermaine family. Tracy and Jason are beyond heartbroken and are just recalling their last moments with Monica now.

The service is going to be heart-touching and emotional, and everyone will be there to greet the attendees and accept their condolences. A lovely photo of Monica will be set up as people gather to pay their respects. Meanwhile, Tracy has been missing as she deals with this emotional turmoil alone.

Brook Lynn and Chase chat about how hard it is for Tracy to face this truth, and Ned is on his own trip down memory lane as he recalls his history and moments with Monica. Olivia is right there by his side, offering him comfort. Everyone thinks Tracy is not showing up for Monica’s funeral, but she does.

After all, she cannot let the whole service conclude without paying her own respects to Moncia. Grab a tissue box and get ready for some nostalgia, emotional performances, and touching moments from quite a few people in town.

