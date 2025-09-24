The previous episode of The Young and the Restless saw Sally and Audra plotting their next move. On the other hand, Claire received an intriguing invitation from Holden to join him on his trip to Los Angeles. Lastly, Victoria gave Kyle some unsolicited advice about his romance with Claire.

The drama, confusion, alliances, trickery, and betrayals will catch fire in the coming weeks. Here’s what fans can expect from the September 24, 2025, episode of The Young and the Restless when they can tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama set in Genoa City.

The Young & The Restless Spoilers: September 24, 2025

The episode on Wednesday features Jack and Diane reining in Billy. After Billy saw Cane’s meeting, he went beyond control. He cannot believe he could be betrayed like that, so now his target has changed. Despite warnings from Sally, Jack, Diane, and even Victoria, he did not listen.

And now he is back to his brother, asking him to join in going against Cane. But will Jack listen to Billy now? Especially after all the secrets Billy kept and the lies he told Sally. Will Jack confront his brother about returning to his family only after getting kicked out by Cane?

How will Billy respond? It’s possible that Jack eventually melts when Billy sings a song of his misery. But when Jack and Diane step in to rein Billy in, will it be successful, or will it push Billy even more out of control? Up next, Lauren stands her ground with Michael. He hasn’t told her his new job yet.

But she is already suspicious that it is linked to Victor, and Lauren is not going to be happy about it. She was relieved when Michael cut off ties with the Newman patriarch, but now the two are back in each other’s orbits, and when Lauren confirms her doubts, she will confront her husband about it.

Especially when they had agreed that there was no going back. How will Michael react when Lauren expresses her disapproval? Lastly, Audra pushes Kyle’s buttons. These two are always taunting one another, fighting and arguing over anything they can find, but for exactly how long?

Kyle will blame Audra for the wedge in his romance with Claire, and he’ll get just as much of a fight back from her. What’s next in store for these two? To find out, keep watching The Young and the Restless.

