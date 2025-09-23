The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful saw Hope reassuring Katie that Electra deserves love and happiness despite the mess that has taken place. On the other hand, Li accused Sheila of siding with Luna after she found out Sheila already knew what psychotic actions Luna had done.

The accusations, the shock, the worry, the blackmails, the threats and more are about to take serious shape in the coming weeks. Here’s what the fans can expect from the September 23, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the popular daytime drama.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: September 23, 2025

The episode on Tuesday features Will confessing to Electra. He was the happiest in his relationship with her and he even got a promotion at work. That’s when things took a dark turn. Luna spiked Will’s drinks and later raped him, pretending to be Electra. And now he is reeling from the same.

Electra is unaware of what happened and is happily surprising Will with a romantic date and a special customized gift. Will is guilty and does not know how to tell her the truth. What makes matters worse is that Luna claims she is pregnant with their child. Will knows he has to confess.

He cannot keep hiding such a big incident from his girlfriend, especially when it’s going to change her life for the worse as well. For weeks, he kept it a secret but now Will is ready to confess. Electra is bound to be shocked and heartbroken when she finds out. Is this the end of their romance?

Will is not the only one in need of revealing secrets. Sheila has been hiding the truth about Luna being alive from her husband Deacon. He has been suspicious of her behavior for a while now but was not able to point out what she exactly was up to. But the truth cannot stay buried for too long.

Now when Deacon will find out that Luna is alive and that Sheila was keeping this from him, how will he react to it? Is he going to question why she decided to keep another secret about Luna from him? Is this going to cause some friction in thor relationship? Stay tuned to know more details.

