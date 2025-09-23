The previous episode of The Young and the Restless saw Billy making a shocking threat to Cane. On the other hand, Cane reconnected with Traci and had a joyful encounter. And then lastly, Tessa opened up to Daniel after she found out from him that Mariah was planning to leave town.

The drama, the threats, the doubts, the feuds and the blames are all going to fire things up even further quite soon. Here’s what fans can expect from the September 23, 2025, episode of The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama set around Genoa City.

The Young & The Restless Spoilers: September 23, 2025

The episode on Tuesday features Sally and Audra plotting their next move. The two have faced several setbacks in the last few weeks and their bond has been the only thing keeping them going. Sally was heading the Abbott Communications company but it didn’t work out thanks to Billy’s actions.

That’s not going to stop her or Audra from rerouting their lives and plotting their next moves. What will the two best friends decide to do next as their personal life crumbles and their professional life sees trouble? Next, Claire receives an intriguing invitation. She has been having a hard time lately.

Her relationship with Kyle has taken a hit due to his constant lies. There is a lot of friction especially after she rejected his desperate proposal to get married to him. Meanwhile, her friendship with Holden is getting stronger. She confides in him and he understands her. But he also has a proposal.

Holden is off to Los Angeles and he is asking if she wants to join him on the trip. This might be an intriguing offer but it’s also risky considering the state of Kyle and Claire’s relationship. And more so, Holden is clearly attracted to Claire. Will she accept this offer and go on this trip with him or reject it?

And then lastly, Victoria gives Kyle unsolicited advice. He has been actively struggling to fix things between him and Claire but nothing good is coming out of it. In this confusion and mess, Victoria is there to offer him some key advice. After all, she is Claire’s mother and knows her daughter better.

Advertisement

Will Kyle listen to Victoria and consider what she is suggesting? Or will he remain stubborn as he often does with his own parents Diane and Jack?

Must Read: Latest OTT Releases This Week (September 22 – September 28): Tulsa King Season 3, Marvel Zombies, Hridayapoorvam, Sumathi Valavu & More To Stream!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News