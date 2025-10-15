The previous episode of General Hospital saw Nina in the hot seat while Willow believed the worst of Michael. Ric dreamt of Elizabeth while trapped in the basement. Sidwell threw his power around in front of Drew. And then last but not least, Ava and Kristina tried to turn the page.

Advertisement

The drama, the changing equations, the unfolding chaos, the secrets, the lies, and more are about to get serious in the coming weeks. Here’s what fans can expect from the October 15, 2025, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the daytime drama set in Port Charles.

General Hospital Spoilers: October 15, 2025

The episode on Wednesday features Tracy getting legal advice. Ever since Ronnie came to town and revealed she is Monica’s sister, Veronica, there have been doubts in Tracy’s mind. She thinks Robbie is a con woman and not who she claims to be. Especially since Monica never mentioned her.

And when Monica’s will stated that she was giving the house to Ronnie, it made Tracy even more furious and suspicious. Is this why she is taking legal advice about what to do? What cards does she have up her sleeve for Ronnie? Are her doubts valid? Next, Cody makes a shocking discovery.

He saw Emma’s dog barking outside the place where Ric was trapped. Is this what his latest discovery is about? Has he found Molly’s father gagged and captured in the basement of Alexis’ house? Or is this about something else instead? Meanwhile, Molly confides in Dante about Ric’s being missing.

She is worried about her father after not having heard from him for days, and despite her attempts to find him, he has remained missing. Will this lead to a tracking attempt? Is Dante going to reassure Molly that they will find Ric? Or is Cody going to be the one to solve this mystery before that?

Elsewhere, Gio makes an unlikely connection. Who is it going to be? Is it going to be Ronnie? After all, the mansion is now hers after Monica’s will claimed the place was going to be hers after her passing. When Brennan demands answers, is it from Josslyn, Vaughn, Anna, or someone else?

Britt grills Lucas with some pointed questions. Will she get some answers, or will he avoid her confrontation? And lastly, Lulu pays a visit to Valentin. Will she get some intel from him? Are they going to chat about Charlotte?

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Netflix’s Prism: Stranger Things’ Millie Bobby Brown To Lead New Supernatural Series — Here’s What We Know

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News