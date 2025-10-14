The previous episode of General Hospital saw Sonny on major high alert about protecting Michael. Meanwhile, Kai and Trina played detectives. On the other hand, Chase vented out to Brook Lynn. Drew pressed Willow about the offer Michael made while Curtis and Portia discussed their future.

The chaos, the drama, the lies, the trickery, the doubts, the action, and the suspicions are getting more intense every day. Here’s what fans can expect from the October 14, 2025, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the popular daytime drama revolving around Port Charles.

General Hospital Spoilers: October 14, 2025

The episode on Tuesday features Nina being in the hot seat. The case of Drew’s shooting is getting intense with every passing day, and the arrests have already begun. Willow was meeting Wiley and Amelia when she was arrested by Anna and Dante. And she wasn’t the only one arrested for it.

While Willow was arrested for attempted murder, her mother, Nina, was also arrested, but for conspiracy to commit murder. When Nina is put in the hot seat, how will she navigate this new mess? Meanwhile, Willow believes the worst of Michael. Does she really think he framed her? Will she claim this?

Up next, Ric dreams of Elizabeth. He is tied up and bound in the basement of Alexis’ house. With nowhere to go, his dreams are his only respite. And he is making use of it to give himself some much-needed relief. Ric dreams of a reunion with Elizabeth. But will this happen or remain only a dream?

Elsewhere, Sidwell throws his power around. What is this about, and is this related to Drew? Will his attempts fail? Or will he manage to initiate and get things done for himself? And then there are Ava and Kristina, who try to turn the page. Are they letting bygones be bygones and moving ahead in life?

Because they may have gotten on each other’s nerves and also have quite a harsh past, but they are working together against Ric at the moment. So will they put their rivalry behind? Or is this about something else? When Sonny has questions for Carly, is this about Josslyn or Michael instead?

How will Carly respond to this? And then lastly, Molly shares a moment with Cody. The two have been getting clearer in the last few months. But will this lead to them finally making things more serious? Or will it still take time?

