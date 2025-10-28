The previous episode of General Hospital saw Lulu getting upsetting news. On the other hand, Nathan made a promise while Sidwell approached Sonny again. Portia and Trina had a mother-daughter heart-to-heart conversation. And then last but definitely not least, Gio confided things in Emma.

The drama, the confrontations, the confessions, the plotting, the alliances, and more are about to get juicy quite soon. Here’s what fans can expect from the October 28, 2025, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the daytime drama revolving around Port Charles people.

General Hospital Spoilers: October 28, 2025

The episode on Tuesday features Jason confronting Carly. Is this about the fact that she has been avoiding him as much as she can? Or is this about her visit to Valentin in prison? Will Carly confide in Jason about her plans, or will she ignore his questions and use a reason to keep suspicions away?

Meanwhile, Anna gets answers. Is this about Drew’s case? Has she found some key intel? Is she getting closer to cracking who shot Drew? On the other hand, Nina plays dirty. What could this be about? Is this related to her daughter Willow or about Drew? What plans does she have up her sleeve?

Curtis is left reeling. After all, there are some major bombshells that are about to blow him away. Not only is his estranged wife, Portia, pregnant, but she also does not know if the baby’s father is Curtis or Isaiah. That’s because she recently began romancing him, and they also got intimate together.

Now this is about to shock Curtis, who was not expecting any of those scenarios. How will he deal with this mess, especially with his ex Jordan, who is obsessed with Portia instead of worrying about Sidwell, who is a criminal. Is Curtis going to confront Portia about the full story? What will this mean?

Then there’s Ned, who tries to reason with Tracy. The latter has been adamant about not being gracious with Ronnie ever since she came to town to pay tribute to her deceased sister, Monica. After she inherited the Quartermaine mansion, Tracy has been even more suspicious of Ronnie.

She got into a fight with Ronnie, who then kicked her out of the mansion. And now it seems Ned is trying to make Tracy see the light. Will she listen to her son or stay stubborn? And then lastly, Portia reaches out to Ava.

