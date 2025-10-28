The previous episode of Days of Our Lives saw EJ giving Gwen an order. On the other hand, Leo shared his troubles with Chad. Sarah confronted Philip about his lies regarding the attack and supporting Xander’s false narratives. Maggie clashed with Xander while Brady apologized to Cat.

The drama, the disappointment, the friendships, the advice, the worries, and more are about to get elevated in the coming weeks. Here’s what fans can expect from the October 28, 2025, episode of Days of Our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the daytime drama revolving around Salem.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: October 28, 2025

The episode on Tuesday features Marlena advising Xander. After the truth came out, Sarah was done with Xander and sent him divorce papers. He was left shocked and in disbelief, especially since they were slowly getting back together before the truth was forced out of him. And now it’s the end,

Xander is left angry and heartbroken, and his emotions are all over the place. But he has Marlena offering him advice. Will she be able to guide him to a place where he can woo Sarah back into his life and somehow keep their marriage going? On the other hand, Brady takes Sarah on a field trip.

The two have become friends over time, and seeing how furious she is at the moment due to Xander’s truth, Brady took the opportunity to take her to a rage room. She can break things, yell, and shout her frustrations out, and it seems to be the perfect place for Sarah with all that’s bubbling inside her.

Meanwhile, EJ shares troubling news with Cat. He just got some shocking news about Tommy being missing. Is this why he is confiding in Cat? What will EJ do to ensure that he finds his brother? What will be his next move? When Jennifer encourages Chad, how will things fare between them?

Considering the two have had a lot of friction due to her behavior towards Cat. He broke up with Cat due to Jennifer, Jack, and Thomas not liking their relationship. And it seems now things have changed, and Jennifer is open to encouraging Chad. But about what? And how will he respond to this?

And then lastly, Theo challenges JJ. The two have not been on the same page, thanks to what happened in the past. Despite JJ thinking it was done and dusted, Theo did not think so. Now, what’s next for the two of them?

