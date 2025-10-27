The previous week on The Bold and the Beautiful saw Luna trying to get beaten up in order to brainwash Will into getting her released from prison. Deke got suspicious of Remy not wanting to get mentioned at Forrester Creations. Steffy came back home to shocking news about Luna’s actions.

The drama, the shock, the determination, the reunions, the feelings, and the conflicts are about to get heated soon. Here’s what fans can expect from the October 27, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama revolving around Los Angeles.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: October 27, 2025

The first episode of the week features Brooke and Hope being excited for the relaunch of the Hope for the Future line. A few weeks ago, the line was not active after being scrapped after Ridge and Eric took back control of their company. But now things are back on track, and Hope is very happy.

Her career is booming, and she is back with Liam. To add to it, her brother Deke is back in town and now associated with her line as a designer. Is this why Hope is happy and excited? Brooke is also elated for her daughter and the two are hopeful for what’s next in their personal and professional lives.

Meanwhile, Sheila reveals that Deacon has been going to therapy with Taylor. But who is she sharing it with? Is this with Li? After all, the two started getting along when they joined hands to keep Luna being alive a secret. Sheila told Deacon she is happy about the therapy sessions.

That’s because Sheila thinks this will help him find her way back to him after forgiving her for her lies and deception. But is something else on the cards? And then lastly, Liam shares his true feelings with Hope. Especially after the false health scare faked by Grace to get some money from Bill.

The whole situation gave him a new perspective on life, and he is making sure to grab life with both hands. Number one on that list is his family, Hope and Beth. He recently told Hope that he still loves her and wants to reunite with her. And Hope broke things off with Carter after that.

And now it seems Liam is taking the big step. When he confesses his feelings for her and proposes remarriage, will she say yes again?

