HBO opens the door once again to the town where balloons float and nobody smiles for long. The new show, IT: Welcome to Derry, prepares to pull everyone beneath the streets, long before a painted grin becomes the last thing a child sees forever. Pennywise returns, ready for another generation, but before the new story begins, it’s helpful to know how this terror has grown over the years, shaping Derry into a place that devours its own history.

Pennywise the Dancing Clown: Then vs Now

Stephen King’s story began in 1986, featuring a clown who returns every 27 years to taste another generation of terrified children. Pennywise never relied on huge effects to sink into the mind. Tim Curry’s approach in 1990 delivered pure menace, turning a bright red nose into a warning sign.

Then Muschietti stepped in with sweeping scares and a Losers Club that became global favorites. He split the saga into two halves, childhood scars first and adult memories later. Skarsgard twisted his smile into something alien, pushing the fear deeper without losing the human touch that makes Pennywise so unsettling. The films also brought Bob Gray into the picture, almost hinting that this ancient thing once climbed into a real man’s skin after falling from beyond the stars.

The Interludes Reveal Derry’s Long Line of Tragedy

The bigger story goes further back. King wrote five Interlude chapters in the novel that track Derry’s curse through time. HBO puts those pages on screen. One early focus is the attack on the Black Spot, a club that welcomed Black residents until white supremacists burned it with people still inside during the Civil Rights era. Other events from the book, including the Bradley Gang massacre and the Kitchener Ironworks blast, are waiting beneath the surface. Each tragedy arrives whenever the creature wakes up hungry again.

IT: Welcome to Derry Explores the 1960s and America’s Deepest Fears

The first season steps into the 1960s during the Cold War. It was a time when sirens screamed in schools and people worried that the next roar in the sky might end the world. Fear lived in every home, but in Derry, another kind of darkness grew alongside that era’s panic. Bill Skarsgård returns to show how a creature learns to feast on a town that refuses to face its own sickness. The Muschiettis set this up as a larger saga stretching across more than one season, hinting at a plan that builds like something huge hiding underwater.

HBO turns IT: Welcome to Derry into more than a prequel as nightmare returns to life, once again in a sewer under a little town that pretends things are fine – where Pennywise smiles, balloons rise, and Derry holds its breath.

IT: Welcome To Derry Trailer

