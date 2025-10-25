In the post-2000 era, audiences worldwide have been treated to a slew of thrilling monster movies. Popular hits like Peter Jackson’s King Kong (2005), Guillermo del Toro’s Pacific Rim (2013), Adam Wingard’s Godzilla vs. Kong (2021), and the Japanese kaiju spectacle Godzilla Minus One (2023) have dominated screens.

But beyond these well-known hits, relatively unknown monster films flew under the radar, waiting for fans to discover them. One such hidden gem is the 2022 Norwegian monster film, Troll. Keep reading to learn more about this first movie and find out when and where you can catch its eagerly anticipated sequel, Troll 2.

What Is Troll About?

Directed by Roar Uthaug, Troll tells the story of a small Norwegian town that faces chaos when a massive ancient troll awakens in the mountains. A determined team of locals and scientists must stop the creature before it destroys everything in its path. The film features Ine Marie Wilmann, Kim Falck, Mads Sjøgård Pettersen, and Gard B. Eidsvold in key roles.

The first film earned an impressive 90% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes, though the audience rating is lower at 50%. On IMDb, it received a user rating of 5.8/10. Despite the mixed audience reception, fans of monster films will likely enjoy it. Troll is worth watching if you’re a fan of the genre. The film is available to stream on Netflix, and you can watch the trailer here.

Troll 2 – OTT Release Date & Streaming Platform

Like the first film, its sequel, Troll 2, will also be available to stream on Netflix. The eagerly anticipated sequel will premiere on the OTT platform on December 1, 2025.

More About Troll 2

Directed by Roar Uthaug and written by Espen Aukan, the monster film continues the story of Nora Tidemann (Ine Marie Wilmann) and her team as they confront a new and more formidable threat. The sequel follows courageous adventurers Nora, Andreas, and Captain Kris as they face a deadly creature that is wreaking havoc across Norway. Now, they must race against time to understand the country’s ancient history and enlist allies to stop its destruction and save their homeland.

Some More Norwegian Films Worth Checking Out

The Wave (2015 film) – Streaming on Amazon Prime Video (India & U.S.) The Worst Person in the World (2021) – Streaming On Mubi (India), Amazon Prime Video – Rent (U.S.) The Ugly Stepsister (2025) – Streaming On Mubi (India), Amazon Prime Video – Rent (U.S.) Sentimental Value (2025) – Playing in U.S. theatres

Troll 2 – Official Trailer

