The eighth and final episode of the second season of Gen V, the spin-off of the critically acclaimed satirical superhero series The Boys, recently premiered on Amazon Prime Video. Following the shocking revelations of the show’s highly rated penultimate episode, fans were eager to see how the Season 2 finale would unfold.

Now that Gen V Season 2 has concluded, let’s take a closer look at its ending, the surprising cameo that caught most of us off guard, and what it all could mean for The Boys Season 5, which is expected to premiere sometime in 2026.

Gen V Season 2 Ending Explained: All About The Surprising Cameo

It was revealed in the explosive Season finale that, in 1967, Godolkin (the man in the hyperbaric chamber) took some version of Compound V, which was administered to Homelander and Stormfront, just before getting caught in the fire.

In the present day, his sinister plan to wipe out the weaker supes is finally revealed, leading to a brutal showdown between him and Marie. With Polarity’s help, Marie ultimately kills Godolkin. Her ability to take down someone as powerful as him raises the question of whether she could someday stand against Homelander. Only time will tell!

After the climactic battle, Marie, along with Emma, Jordan, Sam, Cate, and Annabeth, runs away from the campus and becomes fugitives, while Polarity stays behind to face the consequences. Just before the episode ends, the runaway supes are seen passing through a small town, where they’re tracked down by none other than A-Train, who appears alongside Starlight.

While fans were anticipating possible cameos from Antony Starr’s Homelander, Karl Urban’s Billy Butcher, or Jack Quaid’s Hughie, it’s A-Train’s unexpected return that delivers the biggest surprise. The finale concludes with A-Train and Starlight recruiting the fugitives to join a resistance against Homelander and the corrupt Vought International. Surprisingly, there wasn’t any post-credits scene in the finale.

What Gen V Season 2 Ending Means For The Boys Season 5

The Gen V Season 2 finale hints that Marie and her friends will play an important role in The Boys Season 5. As previously reported, the final season of The Boys is expected to take place six months after the events of Gen V Season 2, making the crossover between the two shows more direct than ever before.

The big question now is: who will finally defeat Homelander? Could it be Marie, whose powers are now strong enough to rival even the strongest supes? Or will Billy Butcher and his team get the final shot at ending Homelander’s reign of terror? Perhaps the ultimate showdown will unite both The Boys and the young Gen V supes against a common enemy.

Whatever the case, it’s almost certain that Marie will play a crucial role in bringing down Homelander. With Gen V’s storyline now merging into the parent series, the possibilities for The Boys Season 5 are endless and incredibly exciting!

What Is Gen V About?

Gen V follows a group of young superheroes at Godolkin University, a prestigious academy run by the corrupt corporation Vought. The story revolves around Marie, a gifted student who can control blood. As she hones her extraordinary abilities, Marie uncovers dark secrets about the University, and shocking truths about her own past.

Gen V Season 2 – Official Trailer

