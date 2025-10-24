Since 1986, the IT franchise has been terrifying audiences. First through Stephen King’s novel, then through a miniseries in the 1990s, followed by film adaptations in the late 2010s. Now, the story continues with an HBO series titled It: Welcome to Derry. The new show serves as a prequel to the films It (2017) and It Chapter Two (2019).

The first episode is set to air on October 26, 2025. The plot follows a family who moves to the town of Derry, Maine, just as a young boy goes missing. Soon after their arrival, strange and terrifying events begin to unfold. The story is set in 1962 and consists of eight episodes. The project is developed by siblings Andy Muschietti and Barbara Muschietti, along with writer and co-showrunner Jason Fuchs.

Creators on What to Expect from It: Welcome to Derry

Director Andy Muschietti told Variety that they didn’t hold back on bloodshed and gore. He expressed his belief that audiences have a tendency to enjoy surprises and that this project could stimulate them in ways new to them. According to Andy, the series is more intense in every aspect.

Jason Fuchs, writer and co-developer, said that when he showed the series to his family, their response was, “Is that what you had in your head? That’s what was going on when you were pounding away that scene on your laptop?” He confirmed this was true, but also mentioned that everyone has darkness inside them. In his case, he admitted to having a bit more darkness than others, which he considers a positive trait for creating content like this. He also said that they wanted to push the boundaries of horror and gore.

Co-developer Barbara Muschietti said she was initially surprised that the studio allowed such scenes to be included in the show. After each episode and scene, she expected pushback from the studio, but it never happened.

What the Cast Thinks About It: Welcome to Derry

Chris Chalk, who portrays an army soldier in the series It: Welcome to Derry, admitted that he didn’t fully understand the level of horror and disgust before watching it. He said, “You are going to see things that are appropriately disgusting” in the series.

Taylour Paige, who plays Chris Chalk’s wife and a mother in the series, mentioned that co-developer Barbara Muschietti warned her about watching the show, especially since Paige had given birth just six months earlier. Despite the warning, she watched the series and said, “It was good that she warned me because I felt nauseous.”

It: Welcome to Derry Trailer

