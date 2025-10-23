The Summer I Turned Pretty is done and dusted as far as the series is concerned. But for fans having withdrawals and wanting more Belly and Conrad, a movie is in the works and was officially announced at the series finale. It will revolve around the love story and the wedding of the fan-favorite couple.

Most of the cast members are expected to return for the film, allowing the story to conclude the characters’ journey. But apart from the movie, which is not in production yet, the cast members have been roped in for other projects. Here’s what the youngsters of the series are doing next.

The Summer I Turned Pretty: What Are The Cast’s Upcoming Projects?

Lola Tung (Belly Conklin)

Variety reported that Lola Tung will be starring in the upcoming film The Young People. Nico Parker has also been roped in as a cast member for the movie, which is being directed as well as written by Osgood Perkins. Production on the film has now officially begun in Vancouver. Lola has also wrapped filming on the upcoming horror film Forbidden Fruits, slated for a 2026 release.

Christopher Briney (Conrad Fisher)

Deadline revealed that Chris will be starring in The Julia Set with Chase Infiniti, Gillian Anderson, and Jason Isaacs. The film is a “coming-of-age drama” written and directed by Niki Byrne. Production of the movie has begun in London. Chris is also set to star in season five of HBO’s Hacks.

Gavin Casalegno (Jeremiah Fisher)

The only upcoming project of Gavin is The Devil’s Mouth, a Prime Video genre film. Other cast members include Nico Hiraga, Tommi Rose, and Tayme Thapthimthong, while Jeff Wadlow is set to direct it, as per Deadline. Kathryn Newton and Lana Condor are also cast members. The movie is about college friends who get trapped in an underwater cave in Thailand.

Sean Kaufman (Steven Conklin)

According to Deadline, Sean will star in Other Mommy, the supernatural horror film directed by Rob Savage. Adam Silver will also be starring along with him, while Arabella Olivia Clark will lead the movie. Not much is known about the project yet, and plot plus character details have been kept secret.

Rain Spencer (Taylor Jewel)

As per Deadline, Rain is set to star in and executive produce Genuine Fraud, an adaptation of the book by author E. Lockhart. The Summer I Turned Pretty writer Sinead Daly will be the creator and writer. The series is based on a “social chameleon who reinvents herself as the best friend of a wealthy heiress, then assumes her friend’s life when she goes missing.”

