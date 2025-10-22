The previous episode of The Young and the Restless saw Cane trying to make amends with Devon and later keeping all his plans open in front of Lily. Tessa made a bold move by kissing Daniel in her drunken state after being pushed away by Mariah again. And lastly, Phyllis placed a risky bet.

Advertisement

The drama, the pain, the worry, the shockers, the suspicions, the power moves, and more are about to elevate. Here’s what fans can expect from the October 22, 2025, episode of The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama revolving around Genoa City.

The Young & The Restless Spoilers: October 22, 2025

The episode on Wednesday sees Sharon and Nick worrying about Noah’s condition. The two rushed over to check on their son, who is currently in the hospital and in a critical condition, bandaged all over. He was involved in a car crash, but what makes matters a lot worse is that it wasn’t an accident.

Someone purposely made it happen. Nick and Sharon are trying to piece things together while also worrying about the state of Noah as he fights for his life. And their daughter Mariah is also dealing with her own demons. Is this going to bring Nick and Sharon closer together? Will they get through?

On the other hand, Mariah is confronted by her past. She is in Boston and trying to get over the guilt and weight that she has been carrying for weeks. Despite constant attempts by Tessa to fix things and support her, Mariah has pushed her away and refused to confess what happened in detail.

When she gets confronted by her past, how exactly will she deal with it? Is her trauma resurfacing again? And lastly, Daniel makes a tough decision. He started falling for Tessa as they spent time together, but he knew she was still married to Mariah despite their marriage being quite estranged.

He kept his romantic feelings to himself and remained a good friend to her, but now things have gotten messy. Tessa got drunk and kissed him, which has made things chaotic and confusing for Daniel. How will this change things between him and Tessa? Will they act like the kiss didn’t happen?

Or will Tessa decide to move on with Daniel and stop letting Mariah push her away? Is Daniel going to draw some boundaries so as not to get his heart broken? Or will he take a risk and confess his growing feelings?

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: EJ & Chad Reflect On Family Struggles While Jeremy Connects With Thomas

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News