The previous episode of The Young and the Restless saw Nate receiving a surprise invitation to attend Danny’s bachelor party. Meanwhile, Christine’s bachelorette party took an unexpected turn when Phyllis crashed the party and made her usual remarks. And then lastly, Phyllis plotted her revenge.

The drama, the secrets, the jealousy, the changing equations, the worry, and the action are about to get heated soon. Here’s what fans can expect from the October 21, 2025, episode of The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama set around Genoa City.

The Young & The Restless Spoilers: October 21, 2025

The episode on Tuesday features Cane trying to make amends with Devon. He might be his former brother-in-law, but that does not mean Cane is not going to fix things, especially since he has plans to woo Lily into giving him another chance. By convincing Devon, Cane might just have a leg up.

Cane knows that family is important for Lily, and so he is starting there. By having a chat with Lily’s brother and trying to make amends for the past. But will Devon listen to what Kane has to say or ignore him and his efforts? How will this change the game for Cane? And his hope to reunite with Lily?

Meanwhile, Tessa makes a bold move. She did everything she could to solve her marital issues with Mariah. She gave her a safe space to confess what she did, supported her through her guilt, and even gave her time to come to a place where she could confide in Tessa. But Mariah doesn’t want to.

Tired of her wife pushing her away, Tessa has gotten frustrated. When she makes a bold move, is this about her getting drunk and kissing Daniel, who has already started falling for her? How will this complicate things between the two friends? And what does it mean for Tessa and Mariah’s marriage?

And then lastly, Phyllis places a risky bet. What’s new? She is always doing something that can be troublesome. But will her chance pay off, or will she be stuck in more issues? Is this about Danny and his wedding to Christine, or is this in regard to Cane and his alliance with Phyllis? Stay tuned.

