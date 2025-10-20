The previous week on The Bold and the Beautiful saw the paternity test confirming that Will and Luna are the parents of the baby. Luna was also arrested for her crimes, while Finn confronted Li about her decision to save Luna and informed Poppy that their daughter was alive and also pregnant.

The drama, chaos, secrets, shock, trickery, plotting, and action are about to get exciting. Here’s what fans can expect from the October 20, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the popular daytime drama revolving around Los Angeles.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: October 20, 2025

The first episode of the week features Steffy, Kelly, and Hayes surprising Finn with their return to Los Angeles. Finn was missing his family, and now they are back and surprising him with their return. After the whole Liam health debacle, Steffy needed some time off with her kids, and so she left.

Now she is back from the trip and happy to reunite with her husband. The kids are also happy to meet their father again. And while the vibe is happy and joyous, it’s about to get tense because Steffy has missed a lot while she was away. Finn has lots to tell her, and she is about to be shocked.

Luna is alive, and Steffy is not going to be able to believe it after finally breathing a sigh of relief that she was gone. And to make matters even worse, she is pregnant with her and Will’s child. Steffy is going to be even more disgusted when she finds out that Luna raped Will after drugging him.

How will Steffy deal with all the mess that took place after she left? On the other hand, Poppy assures Luna that Bill will not bail her out this time.

She just found out that not only is her evil daughter alive, but also pregnant. Poppy was relieved Luna was dead because she was also the one Luna had targeted, even framed for a murder she had committed. And now that she knows the truth, she is paying her psychotic daughter a visit in prison.

Poppy is not happy about any of this, and she is making it quite clear. She is pointing out how Luna’s time in prison this time will be different. Unlike last time, Bill won’t be here to bail her out. And even though she purposely got pregnant with Bill’s grandchild, she won’t be getting any perks or reprieves.

How will Luna deal with this? Will she find a way out of jail again? Or is she going to have to accept the consequences of her evil actions?

