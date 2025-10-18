The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful saw Deke introduce himself to Electra at Forrester Creations. On the other hand, Will struggled to understand why Luna targeted him. And then last but not least, Finn confronted Li over her decisions and how she is the reason Luna is alive.

From happy returns and loving reunions to inquiries and realizations, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera. Here’s what fans can expect from the upcoming week on The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama set around Los Angeles.

The Bold & The Beautiful: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, October 20, 2025

The first episode of the week features Steffy, Kelly, and Hayes surprising Finn with their return to Los Angeles. How will this joyful reunion go? Poppy assures Luna that Bill will not bail her out this time. Is this going to worry Luna? After all, nobody is vouching for her to save her from jail this time around.

Tuesday, October 21, 2025

Steffy is determined not to allow Luna to use her pregnancy as a way out of prison. Will she be successful, or is Luna plotting something devious again? Bill assures Katie and Will that the custody case should be a slam dunk. But is he overconfident? Is this going to cause problems down the line?

Wednesday, October 22, 2025

Sheila pleads with Deacon not to shut her out, but will he listen to her or will he continue to ignore her and take therapy sessions with Taylor to figure out what he wants? Deke wonders why Remy doesn’t want his name mentioned at Forrester. Is this going to lead to him being suspicious?

Thursday, October 23, 2025

When Electra comes to a realization about Will and Luna, what could it be about? Taylor counsels Deacon about his marriage to Sheila. Will this help Deacon figure out what path he should take? Or does he need more time?

Friday, October 24, 2025

The final episode of the week features Bill telling Liam, Will, and Katie that Luna did this on purpose. Is the family going to find a way to shut her out of their lives forever while still protecting the baby? And then lastly, Daphne inquires about Carter’s relationship with Hope. Will she find out the truth?

