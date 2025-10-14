The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful saw Bridget revealing the paternity test results to the family, leaving them heartbroken and quite shocked about it. Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Baker arrived to re-arrest Luna after Electra called him over to ensure Luna gets put behind her bars again.

The drama, chaos, shocking news, trickery, planning, and heartbreaks are about to intensify. Here’s what fans can expect from the October 14, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama set around Los Angeles.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: October 14, 2025

The episode on Tuesday features Deacon reaching out for help with his marriage to Sheila. The lies and the secrets have ruined the romance he once shared with his wife, Sheila. He gave her many chances and forgave her for several of her tricks. But this time, the water went above his head.

Deacon cannot deal with the mess anymore and is seeking professional help regarding his marriage. The two are still together, but he cannot deal with the friction and fury he feels anytime the two are around now. The trust they had is now broken, and he needs some help to figure things out.

He previously went to Taylor for guidance. Is he going back to her, or is someone else making the cut this time? Up next, Katie shocks Luna when she tells her that she and Bill will get custody of her baby. Now that the results are out, it has been confirmed that it’s Luna and Will’s baby after all.

And while everyone is heartbroken, it doesn’t mean they haven’t planned out what this means for them. Will is shattered, and he cannot believe that not only was he raped and taken advantage of after being drugged, but that it led to him becoming a father. But Katie already has her eyes on the baby.

She has made it clear that she and Bill have custody of the baby when it is born, leaving Luna shocked. Is she going to leave to ensure that the baby stays away from its grandparents? And lastly, Finn confirms he wants justice no matter what. He might be Luna’s father, but it doesn’t matter.

Finn wants Luna to pay for the crimes she has committed, not only to Will but also against his wife, Steffy, and the whole family. What will he do next?

